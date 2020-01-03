Soleimani Should Have Been Killed ‘Many Years Ago’, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani should have been killed many years ago.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

According to US media reports, Gen Soleimani was in a car at Baghdad airport with local Iran-backed militias when a US air strike hit him.

Soleimani had reportedly flown in from Lebanon or Syria.

However, in his first substantial comments on the operation, carried out earlier Friday at Baghdad’s international airport, Trump tweeted that Soleimani “should have been taken out many years ago!”

Soleimani “has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!” Trump said.

His only earlier comments on the dramatic news included a tweet featuring a picture of a US flag and another, cryptic tweet stating that “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”