Coachella, one of the most famous and profitable music festivals in the United States has announced that afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti will be performing in 2020 edition.

Concise News reports that the festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Excited about the news, Kuti shared a video of his performance on the stage eight years ago, with the caption “Coachella 2020 announced and we are going going back back to Cali Cali!! Swipe left for the atmosphere the last time we were there 8 years ago!”

Headliners for this year’s edition are Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Meanwhile, Kuti is the only Nigerian on the list and will perform on April 11 and 18.

Recall that afro-fusion star, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi represented Nigeria at Coachella in 2019.