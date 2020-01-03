Every great person always has a story to say, when it comes to rising to the top and as such ace music producer, Samklef has revealed that he started as a gospel artiste, but couldn’t afford to pay producers.

He made this known in tweets on Thursday, January 2.

According to Samklef, he had to retrace his steps to become a producer, since he didn’t succeed in being a singer.

“So I started my music life as an artist (gospel artist) I could not afford to pay producers… so I started asking questions on how to do this and that… I was told if u want to make it in life u need to know how to solve other problem people’s problem.”

Still narrating his journey, Samklef said he ventured into making of beats, so as to raise money to fund his music, adding that he registered his own company in 2008.

“Started making beats so I could fund my music since I had no sponsor. Registers my own company klefsound 2008 myself without any lawyer. I broke rules.”

Meanwhile, the ace producer recently said he aims to breakthrough again in showbiz.

In a tweet on Wednesday, January 1, Samklef said it was a must for him to reblow in 2020.

The producer of some of Wizkid‘s hit singles tweeted “If I no reblow this 2020, I no be Samklef”