Police React To ‘Attack’ On Abuja-Bound Train In Kaduna

Police in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, have rubbished reports of an attack on an Abuja-bound train in the state on Thursday.

Concise News had earlier reported that armed men suspected to be kidnappers had attacked the Abuja-bound train with guns and other projectiles.

It was speculated that the train left Rigasa in Kaduna for Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

But spokesman for the Kaduna police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo Abubakar, dismissed the report, saying “at our end here, we did not receive any report to that effect.”

The police official also said that the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had not reported any such incident either.

The Managing Director of the NRC, Engr Fidet Okhiria, said it was untrue.

“This news is not correct. What happened according to the police escorts on the train is that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which affected only the window glass of coach SP4,” he told NAN.

“Nigerians should not panic as the news of the suspected attack is false and NRC is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of passengers.”