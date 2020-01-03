PDP Replies Oshiomhole Over ‘Planting Buhari Third Term Agenda’ Claim

Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the PDP, has denied being the brain behind the idea of third term agenda by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP said this while reacting to comments by the APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, it is the brain behind the idea of third term agenda by President Buhari.

Oshiomhole, who said this after meeting with Buhari behind closed doors in Abuja on Thursday, added that most Nigerians are yet to forget what the PDP tried to do to promote the third term agenda while in power.

President Buhari had on Wednesday reiterated that he had no intention of seeking reelection in 2023.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader assured citizens that, in line with the country’s 1999 Constitution, he will not contest further elections after completing his second term in office.

The president was reacting to allegation that he was plotting to seek an unconstitutional third term of four years.

“I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections. But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year,” he noted in his New Year Day 2020 message to Nigerians.

“Election the cornerstone of our democracy. I salute the commitment of the millions who voted in peace last February and of those leaders who contested for office vigorously but fairly, submitting to the authority of the electorate, the Independent National Electoral Commission and judicial process.”

However, in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said that Nigerians were already anticipating the end of the second term of President Buhari.

The PDP said that both the APC and the Buhari administration will be consigned to “the dustbin of history”, noting that there is nothing the APC can do to stop the party from fizzling outcome in 2023.

“The PDP has counselled the embattled National Chairman of the fizzling APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop pushing the APC third term discourse in the public space,” the party said.

“The party further counsels Oshiomhole to desist from going to the Presidential villa to push the impossible as such will not save him from the axe of suspension dangling over his political head or his inescapable prosecution over allegations… of corruption and mismanagement of Edo state resources while he was governor of that state.

“The PDP further noted that such mission to the Villa, like the one Oshiomhole made today, will also not save the APC from fizzling before 2023, as even alluded to by President Muhammadu Buhari in his apprehensions about the gloomy future of the APC.

“Mr Oshiomhole should, therefore, stop sounding like a broken brass in his attempt to launder a failed merchandise.

“Of course, Nigerians need not be reminded, of the exit date of an administration that has caused them so much pains, abused our law, trampled on their rights and undermined our electoral process,” the Party Chairman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement on Thursday.

“It would interest Oshiomhole to know that if anything, Nigerians are already counting days for May 29, 2023, when the APC and the Buhari administration will be consigned to the dustbin of history.”