PDP Reacts To Fr. Mbaka’s Shocking ‘Prophecy’ On Imo Governorship

Spokesman for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Damian Opara, has knocked Catholic priest Fr. Ejike Mbaka for prophesying against the party.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), in his New Year prophecy, had said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election in Imo, Hope Uzodinma, would soon take over from PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

But Opara, in his reaction, accused the cleric of misleading the people and abusing the power of God.

“People should ignore Mbaka and his prophecy. He is a known APC man and has never seen or said anything good about PDP. He has the history of interfering in Imo politics for reasons we all know of,” The Guardian quoted him as saying.

“Everybody knows that Ihedioha enjoys the mandate of the entire Imo people and God. His victory and subsequent court judgements are true reflections of the will of God, and not even Mbaka’s prophecy can change that.”

Concise News reports that Ihedioha – a former deputy speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives – polled 273,404 votes to emerge winner of the election, while the candidate of the Action Alliance, Uche Nwosu, finished second with 190,364 votes.

Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance got 114,676 votes to end the race in third, while APC’s Uzodinma finished fourth with 96,458 votes.