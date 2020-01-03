One Dead As Boko Haram Strikes Michika, Adamawa State

Normalcy has returned to Michika town in Adamawa State after Boko Haram insurgents struck on Thursday night and left one dead, Concise News reports.

The residents fled the town, taking refuge in the bush and surrounding hills during the attack which was repelled by the military but they have started returning home.

The Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Adamawa State Chapter and the Ubandoma of Michika Stephen Maduwa revealed that normalcy has returned to the area.

“We are still assessing the casualty situation and so far I am not aware of any civilian killed or injured but we saw the dead body of one insurgent,” he told NAN. “From all indications, the insurgents were here to steal food and there is a truck they abandoned with food items and two motorcycles.”