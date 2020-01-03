NRC Reacts To Reports Of Gunmen Attacking Abuja-Kaduna Train

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Engr Fidet Okhiria has unveiled as untrue any attack on Thursday morning, on the Abuja-Kaduna train by armed men suspected to be kidnappers.

Concise News had earlier reported that armed men suspected to be kidnappers had attacked the Abuja bound train with guns and other projectiles.

The train, which left the Rigassa train station in Kaduna at around 10 am was reportedly attacked a few kilometers to Katari, about 70 kilometres to Abuja.

Okhiria told NAN on Thursday in Abuja that NRC’s priority was to ensure safe transportation of all passengers to their destinations.

“This news is not correct. What happened according to the police escorts on the train is that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which affected only the window glass of coach SP4.

“Nigerians should not panic as the news of the suspected attack is false and NRC is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of passengers,” Okhiria stated.

In the same vein, Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, also rubbished the attack news.

Reacting to the viral report, Ahmad said he was able to reach out to the management of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, and he was told nothing like that happened as reported.

He tweeted, “Dear @vanguardngrnews, kindly, especially for such very sensitive stories, investigate intensively and rigorously. You are a national newspaper with millions of readers, defend your reputation.

“Reached out to the management of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, this news is 100% fake.”

