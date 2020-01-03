Home » Nigerians Deserve Ph.D. In Madness, Says Daddy Freeze

Nigerians Deserve Ph.D. In Madness, Says Daddy Freeze

By - 37 minutes ago on January 03, 2020
Daddy Freeze

Controversial broadcaster Daddy Freeze has said he is “unsure about Nigerians having sense someday,” Concise News reports.

The radio presenter said this while reacting to a short  clip of two young men painting a damaged part of a road.

According to him, Nigerians deserve Ph.D. in madness, just as he said that the young men were wasting the early days in the year 2020.

” We deserve to have a PHD in madness, I’m not sure we can ever have sense! In my opinion, these ones are wasting the beginning of the year painting sand,” he wrote.

 

