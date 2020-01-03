Nigerian Star Not Giving Up On Playing For Liverpool

Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi is still optimistic of playing for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool despite not featuring for them since he joined in 2015, Concise News reports.

The former Golden Eaglets forward joined Liverpool from Imperial Academy after a great showing at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup where he scored four goals.

Due to work permit issues, the player has made no appearance for the Reds and has been on loan to several clubs including Gent, Royal Excel Mouscron and NEC Nijmegen.

Presently, he features for Bundesliga side Mainz 05 but has expressed his desire to team up with the Premier League outfit once his loan spell is over.

“When I joined Liverpool I dreamed to play there and it’s something I have to look forward to,” he told Brila FM. “Without the work permit, I don’t think I’ll have a chance. But if I don’t get the chance, then I’ll move on and find satisfaction elsewhere.”