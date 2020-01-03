Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Jan. 3rd, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, January 3rd, 2020.

The United States forces in Iraq have killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. It was learned that General Qasem Soleimani was killed “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump. This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

Police in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, have rubbished reports of an attack on an Abuja-bound train in the state on Thursday. It was speculated that armed men suspected to be kidnappers had attacked the Abuja-bound train with guns and other projectiles. The train had reportedly left Rigasa in Kaduna for Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Leader of Nigeria’s ruling APC, Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday alleged that the main opposition PDP is the brain behind the idea of third term agenda by President Muhammadu Buhari. Oshiomhole, after meeting with Buhari behind closed doors in Abuja, said: “I am surprised to see that there are people who begin to wonder why should the President reassure Nigerians that he is not going to do Third Term in office because Third Term was planted by PDP.”

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Thursday, granted the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to keep former Attorney General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke in its custody for additional 14 days ahead of his arraignment. In granting the application, Justice A.O. Musa stated that “the extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed.”

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has thanked his supporters for their love and strong support during the demolition of his political home by the Kwara State Government. The ‘Ile Arugbo’ was demolished early Thursday after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex.

Nigerians are divided over the demolition, by the Kwara State Government, of the “Ile Arugbo” house belonging to the family of a former Senate President Bukola Saraki. The Kwara State Government had fixed midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has again urged the federal government to release the leader of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in a letter dated January 2 and addressed to Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), said he was making the request in line with the pledge of President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the rule of law.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have captured more Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa’s Province (ISWAP) terrorists and rescued 165 women and children from captivity in Borno State. It was learned that the operations were carried out in conjunction with the troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJT).

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said on Thursday it had arrested a member of the armed robbery gang that attempted to rob a bank at Mpape in Abuja. Spokesman for the police in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said that the suspect, Ernest Ewim, 29, had been at large since the incident on December 28. He said that the arrest of Ewim had brought the number of suspects arrested in connection with the foiled bank robbery to five.

Spokesman for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Damian Opara, has knocked Catholic priest Fr. Ejike Mbaka for prophesying against the party. The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), in his New Year prophecy, had said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election in Imo, Hope Uzodinma, would soon take over from PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

