Nigeria Conducting Elections With Bullets, Guns – Bishop Laments

The Bishop of Kaduna Anglican Diocese Rt Revd. Timothy Yahaya has said Nigeria should conduct elections devoid of “bullets and guns,” Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Revd. Timothy said this recently while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna, adding that violence would not help Nigeria’s democracy to grow.

According to him, there is a need for the overhaul of the electoral process so that Nigerians will elect the right leaders who will turn the country around for good.

“Election that goes with bullets and gun is not good for our democracy,” he said. Election that ballot papers were being snatched and destroyed is sad for our democracy.

“If the votes of the people count, the leaders will be responsible and responsive to the people who elected them into their various offices. We must go for e-voting.”

On the fight against corruption, he said: “Why is it that it’s cheaper to build bridges in Ghana with the same ‘ Bill of Quantity’, and our own is 50 times higher, and we talk of a fight against corruption.

“Despite the fact that Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa, if you look at the human development index, we are the last because of our culture of mediocrity. In Nigeria, we promoted tribalism, regionalism, nepotism rather than promoting professionalism and excellence.

“So, if we are talking about vision 2020 on health, education and other sectors, then we must change our nature of mediocrity. ”

He called on Nigerians to be united against all forms of distractions by the political elite to achieve their selfish aims, saying “Until we understand our common enemies, we will continue to chase shadows resulting to all kinds of problems that we are facing in the country while our political elites continue to cheat us.”