New Year: Nigeria Will Have Four FIFA Standard Football Pitches – FG

The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has disclosed that Nigeria will have four FIFA standard football pitches before the first quarter of this year.

Concise News learned that Dare said this in a New Year statement where he noted that work is ongoing to deliver the pitches scattered across the country.

According to him, efforts are ”ongoing to deliver 4 football pitches Of FIFA standard soon-probably April/May 2020 with things running smoothly.”

The four football pitches are the ones at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly, Liberty Stadium in Ibadan; Abuja Stadium, National Stadium Lagos, and the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

He also said the ministry will monitor and ensure the finishing of about 20 mini-stadiums in Nigeria, saying the country will adopt the Imo State model of one mini-Stadium per local government.

Dare noted that the new policy being worked on is to turn sports into business as plans are on the way to bring back grassroots events like the Headmasters’ Cup for primary Schools and Principals Cup for secondary schools, a new Talent Hunt Program (THP).