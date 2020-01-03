New Minimum Wage: Nigerian State Governor Orders Payment (See Date)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has directed that the new minimum wage be paid to civil servants in Ebonyi by January 10, 2020.

Concise News reports that the directive which was contained a statement signed by the governor’s Special Assistant (SA) on Media, Francis Nwaze, directed the state Accountant General and all Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen to ensure the payment.

According to him, the payment was to offer a good start of the year to Ebonyi workers who must have spent a lot during the yuletide.

“This is in compliance with the governor’s approval to commence the payment of the new minimum wage to civil servants effective from Jan.1, 2020 and his commitment and love for Ebonyi people.

“The state accountant-general and all LGA chairmen in the state are directed to seek overdraft and ensure the payment of the new minimum wage to workers by January 10, 2020,” Nwaze read.

Ebonyi Waste To Wealth Plant Ready This Year – Gov Umahi

In related news, the pulverisation plant being constructed by Ebonyi State government is to turn all the wastes products generated in the state into wealth before the end of this year.

Umahi disclosed this at his country home, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state Thursday when he received the management and staff of the state Ministry of Environment on a Christmas homage.

He urged the Commissioner for Environment, Chief Emmanuel Uguru, to swing into action fully on the pulverisation of plants by devising means of getting grinding machine that would be used to grind and bag wastes into organic manure.

Umahi said, “We have so much in the country; I have a discussion on pulverisation plant yesterday. We have to go and turn on the pulverisation of plant this January. I want to get this programme for laterite filling for the concreting of the premises.

“So we have devised another means of getting grinding machine to grind it and then baggage it into organic manure. “It will be garbage dried so that when you buy it and you take it, just pour water into it and expose it and then the minute aspect of it will start. Then the other aspect will be used for our energy.”

Also, the Governor charged the ministry to embark on massive tree planting across the state and to get people to water them to ensure they grow and protect the environment to mitigate climate change.

He commended the Commissioner for his doggedness and hard work describing him as very optimistic, committed and a leader with conscience.

“You’re a very optimistic leader, a very committed leader and a leader with conscience. Commissioner, thank you. I want to see you do very massive tree planting; it does not need money, all the drainages we are building, we can make it compulsory that everywhere we drainage we build; we can incorporate it in the contract so that we can plant trees and get people around to water it,” he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner, Chief Emmanuel Uguru, lauded the governor for his ingenuity and qualitative leadership style which has brought positive change in all spheres of life and promised the governor that the ministry would stop at nothing to ensure that the capital city and beyond are clean and green.