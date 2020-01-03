Beautiful Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has revealed that she is not ready to birth another child, after raising two, Concise News reports.

Aigbe Made the revelation in an Instagram post, where she shared a photo of herself carrying a baby.

According to her, the baby had held on to her, during her visit to an orphanage home for her pre-birthday party.

The actress who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, January 1, shared the photo with the caption “This cute, sweet child stuck to me when I was at the orphanage for my pre birthday party with the kids at the home! He clung to me all tru and cried when I left ( a beg no more kids for me oh … done!) One of them was also my birthday mate, it was fun, fun 💃🏾……. I had an amazing time with them, thank you @sopephotography for capturing these beautiful moments ❣ #capricornqueen.

Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband Celebrates Her On Birthday

Lanre Gentry, Lagos hotelier and estranged husband of Aigbe felicitated with her as she turned 42 on January 1, 2020 on her birthday.

Gentry and Aigbe’s marriage crashed in 2017, after the mother of two came out with allegations of enduring domestic violence for a long time.

Th actress later moved out of his house and the Lagos State Department of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team got involved in the case.

Although there have been rumours that the estranged couple is back together, but this has not been confirmed, even though Aigbe sometime ago claimed they are still married.

Well, Gentry took to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday to wish her a happy birthday.

He shared a beautiful photo of the fashionista, with the caption “Happy birthday mummy juwon, Enjoy your day iya Juwon”