Mastermind Of Buhari ‘Fake Wedding’ Videos Arrested

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested 32-year old Kabiru Mohammed for allegedly creating and sharing video of fictitious wedding between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

Concise News understands that, also, Mohammed allegedly created a similar video depicting the president marrying the country’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed. The videos were viral in October, 2019.

Spokesman for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said on Friday that an investigation was launched, after a formal complaint to the Service by the finance minister.

He said, “Last year, 2019 between August and October there was a defamatory video that circulated widely across Nigeria and showing false engagement of Mr President in marriage with some members of his cabinet.

“One was the Minister for Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and another was that of the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

“On the 11th of October, 2019 the Honourable Minister for Finance, brought a formal complaint to the Service in which she stated that the video had cost her big embarrassment and asked that an investigation be opened into that audio/video and the materials associated with it, the infographics and all the materials that were in circulation at the moment.

“She asked that a detailed investigation be opened in that regard with a view to identifying the persons or groups of persons that may have been behind the circulation of such defamatory materials.

“The Service went into investigation and we can announce that it had apprehended the person that is involved and the person who started this and who circulated the materials. His name is Kabiru Mohammed. He hails from Kano. He is 32 years.

“He holds a diploma in Hausa and Fulfulde from the Federal College of Education, Kano and also holds a diploma in Mass Communication from Aminu Kano Islamic School, according to him.

“He has confessed and investigation has also revealed his involvement in the creation of these materials and the circulation of the materials. Investigation is continuing to determine the actual reasons behind his intent. What we can assure you as Nigerians is that we would continue to deepen this investigation and bring it to a logical conclusion.

“We will do everything needful within the ambit of the law to bring this to a logical conclusion, as to determine whether there is or not other persons, interests and motives behind this other than what he has said.”