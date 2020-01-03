Kogi: What Group Asked Yahaya Bello Govt To Do On Security, Education

A socio-cultural organisation, Egume-Ome Descendants Union, has called on Kogi government to re-structure its security architecture with emphasis on strong collaboration between security agencies and community vigilante groups, Concise News reports.

Alhaji Lawal Ibrahim, National President of the union, made the call at the annual convention of the union at Egume, Dekina Local Government Area on Thursday.

Ibrahim said that such high level collaboration between all the security agencies and community vigilante groups, across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, would curb the rising crime wave in the state.

He also called on traditional rulers to be proactive in their approach to security issues, especially by being vigilant in monitoring their subjects, to enhance early detection of crime and prompt report of suspicious movements to the police.

On education, the National President expressed dismay over dilapidated structures and the dwindling educational standard in primary and post-primary schools in the state.

He said that the situation in Egume Ome Comprehensive Secondary School was pathetic, with dearth of infrastructure and facilities.

Ibrahim appealed to the state government to transfer qualified teachers to the school to make the environment conducive for learning among other advantages.

The national president promised to supply 1,000 scientific calculators to students to encourage teaching and learning of science subjects.

“I will also pay one year salary of a Physics teacher for the school,” he said.

He appealed to the newly constituted Old Students’ Association of the school to contribute its quota toward the development of the Alma-Mata.

Ibrahim enjoined them, to as a matter of urgency, develop programmes that would have direct bearing on the educational pursuit, mental and physical development of the students of the school.