After receiving series of backslashes from fans and fellow entertainers, ace rapper, M.I Abaga has said it is obvious that those in showbiz do not like him.

He made this known in a tweet on Thusday, January 3, while replying a tweet.

A follower, while citing instances opined that celebs do not like the rapper so much and they utilise every opportunity to portray that.

“I think your fellow celeb/artist don’t like you that much and they took every opportunity to show it. Like the AKA n Wiz issue. They came for you and you took an L e.g sliding in VEC DM”, the follower tweeted.

Responding, M.I said he observed but he cares less, adding that he is only in for positive vibes only .

He tweeted “This is becoming clearer by the day! Don’t really care though!!! Positive vibes only”.

Vector, M.i’s Dishing Of Diss Tracks

The rappers have been at loggerheads which became more pronounced after M.I declared himself ‘Africa’s best rapper ever’ on his recently released track.

After then, Vector teamed up with some rappers to shade M.I in a track “the purge” and then the former also dropped his, titled “The Viper”

On Friday, October 11, Vector again came through with “Judas The Rat” where he rubbished the former chocolate city boss.

But a London based-Nigerian singer, Jocey Joseph Ekwuazi better known as Willie XO offered N20 million for a face off rap battle between the rappers.

“I’m dropping ₦20million on the table for a faceoff rap battle between Vec and M.I, winner takes all. If you wanna add to the 20M, hit me up, let’s raise the stakes”

Later, Willie XO added a sum of ten million Naira, after which Malaysian-based philanthropist Hushpuppi added ten million Naira to make it forty.

Diss Season: Blackface Slams M.I, Blaqbonez In New Track

Blackface, a member of defunct music group, Plantashun Boiz, recently came through with a diss track he titles “Giddem” aimed at the Chairman, MI Abaga and self-acclaimed best rapper in Blaqbonez.

‘Giddem’, features Freedom in which they took swipes at the Chocolate City rappers.

It is however unsure why the former Plantashun Boiz member dished out the track for the Chocolate City boss