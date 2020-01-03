Home » Iran Names New Quds Chief After US Killing Of Soleiman

By - 15 minutes ago on January 03, 2020
Khamenei says ‘vigorous revenge is waiting for the criminals’ after the killing of the country’s top general by U.S. (image courtesy: AFP)

Iran’s supreme leader has named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm, Esmail Qaani to replace its commander after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

However, in a statement posted on his official website, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,”

Qaani was described by Khamenei as one of the “most decorated commanders” of the Guards during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

“The orders for the (Quds) force remain exactly as they were during the leadership of martyr Soleimani,” said the supreme leader.

“I call on the members of the force to be present and cooperate with General Qaani and wish him divine prosperity, acceptance and guidance,” he added.

