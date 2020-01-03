Home » India Reacts To Killing Of Iran’s Soleimani By US As ‘World War 3’ Trends

By - 10 hours ago on January 03, 2020
World War 3: India Reacts To Killing Of Qasem Soleimani

General Qasem Soleimani was killed “at the direction” of President Donald Trump (image courtesy: AFP/Getty)

As ‘World War 3’ is being mentioned, India on Friday called for “restraint” as the situation in the Gulf escalated dramatically after the killing of top Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani by the U.S. forces at Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Concise News reports that in a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian government said that the heightened tension had “alarmed the world.”

“We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the U.S.

“The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in the region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further.

“India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so.”

Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who led a highly specialised Iranian armed force called Quds Force, was killed by U.S. forces on Thursday in a drone strike.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

It,  however, called the strike “decisive defensive’’ action aimed at deterring future Iranian attacks.

