Gov. Ihedioha Reacts To Father Mbaka’s 2020 New Year Prophecy

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has said he is not worried by the new year prophecy of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry in Enugu Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Concise News had reported that Mbaka in his 2020 prophecy, predicted that candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election of March 9, 2019, in Imo Hope Uzodinma, will become the leader of the South-East State.

“I don’t know the manner the revelation will manifest but no prophecy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass,” Mbaka had said.

“In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope. Hope in Imo State. Imo people have suffered but God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.

“He is coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. New leadership will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo. Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma and I empower him spiritually to take over. How I do not know.”

The Imo State Commissioner for Information Felix Ebiliekwe said: “Mbaka to face his spiritual calling and leave politics alone. Imo is in save hands. The things the governor has been able to do in seven months have shown and is very clear to the blind that Imo is being rebuilt. The governor is not disturbed by the priest’s prophecy.”