Fraud Allegations: Lola Margaret Speaks On Ordeal After Arrest In US

After being arrested in the United States, over credit card fraud allegations, Nollywood actress, Lola Margaret has revealed that she was just “a victim of circumstance.”

Concise News understands that Margaret was arrested Atlanta, for fraud allegations after failing in her picker duties.

The light-skinned actress was reported to be in detention for two weeks after a huge sum was wired into her account and the collection method failed.

According to reports, she was made to reveal the identity of those she worked with, which the actress eventually did, but was deported back to Nigeria and relocated to Ibadan from Lagos.

Speaking on her arrest during the screening of “Ojo Oja” a film by Faithia Williams, Margaret who said she didn’t want to speak much on her ordeal , explained that she was betrayed by a friend.

“Actually, I don’t want to talk much about that cuz I was just a victim of circumstances. I trusted a friend who betrayed me and led to my arrest”