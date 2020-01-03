France Reacts To US Killing Of Top Iran General In Iraq

France’s Europe minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday that the US killing of a top Iranian military commander has made the world “more dangerous”.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Speaking to RTL radio, Montchalin called for efforts to de-escalate the deepening conflict in the Middle East, adding that President Emmanuel Macron would consult soon with “players in the region.

“We have woken up to a more dangerous world.

“In such operations, when we can see an escalation is underway, but what we want above all is stability and de-escalation,” Montchalin said.

“All of France’s efforts… in all parts of the world aim to ensure that we are creating the conditions for peace or at least stability,” she added.

“Our role is not to take sides, but to talk with everyone,” Montchalin said.