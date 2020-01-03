Expert Advises Employers To Support Employees In Building Great Personal Brands

A Brand Consultant and fellow of the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria, Mr Seye Olurotimi has advised employers to offer support to and encourage their employees in building great personal brands instead of being threatened by the rising profile and personal brands of their employees.

He gave this advice while delivering a keynote address titled “Personal Branding as an enabler of humans at work” at the corporate wellness conference 2019 held recently. The theme of the conference which has held yearly since 2014 was “Enabling Humans at work”

In his words ‘Employers and Management should not be threatened by the growing personal brands of their employees ;the personal brands whether good or bad have a way of rubbing off on the employer one way or the other. The important thing is for the employee’s personal brand to align with and not create a dent on the corporate brand of the organisation’. Employees with respected personal brands create a lot of goodwill for their employers by virtue of association and mentions, Olurotimi explained. Therefore, in addition to their efforts on employer branding, corporate branding and CEO branding, organisations should also create an enabling atmosphere for personal branding of employees

Olurotimi who is the Lead Consultant for CedarTribe , a Lagos based brand consulting and training outfit and President of MSME Africa – a multi-faceted resource platform for Micro, Small and Medium sized businesses in Africa also stated that any serious personal branding effort that does not go beyond the ‘container’ will fail in the long run. Personal branding according to him is about the ‘container’ and the ‘content’. It actually has more to do with the content. This is because Personal branding is the experience people go away with and the feeling they have when they interact with your person and not just the face value ; it represents the value you are able to consistently deliver to those you work and relate with from time to time.

Personal Branding, according to Olurotimi, is no longer an option ; it is a necessity for every professional who wishes to thrive and stand out at the workplace. They should therefore be deliberate and intentional about the personal brands they are building by setting a clear goal’ ensuring that they are known for something; paying attention to their conducts and appearance and watching their digital and social media footprints.