Expect ‘Revolution’ In 2020, Govt Official Declares To People

Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Finance, on Friday assured people of the state to expect revolution in infrastructure development in 2020.

Concise News reports that the Commissioner said the government would comply with International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS) in its implementation of the state’s 2020 budget for sustainable development.

The budget which is to the tune of over N202.4 billion has as N122.8 billion for capital expenditure, N32.7 billion as personnel cost and N46.8 billion for overhead.

Dasuki who spoke in an interview with NAN in Sokoto disclosed that the 2020 budget was the first to apply the IPSAS in the state.

He said the government was fully committed toward making the budget very realistic to cover all aspects of human development and enhance the living standard of people in the state.

“I want to assure the good people of Sokoto state that the 2020 budget implementation is going to be very transparent and accountable throughout the process.

“This year, our state is going to experience nothing but revolution in terms of infrastructure and budget implementation for the overall benefit of our people.

“The government is fully committed, as our revenue generation has reasonably appreciated, as such we expect nothing but a lot of development,” he said.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal had on December 27, 2019, assented to the state’s 2020 budget passed by the State House of Assembly.

The Executive bill will also provide for the establishment of a Fiscal Responsibility Agency in the state.

At its plenary the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) presided over by its Deputy Speaker Abubakar Magaji had passed the law on the same day.

The governor who appended his signature on the documents according to a statement Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity , Muhammad Bello, also signed into law a bill to integrate, harmonize and consolidate all revenues accruing to government ministries, departments and agencies; in order to enable it generate sufficient revenue that could be ploughed into social service and economic growth in the state.

The enactment of both laws, which took effect December 31, 2019 and also signed by the Clerk to SOHA, Abdulrazak Shehu, followed the presentation of two reports regarding the establishment of FRAC and the need to enact the law on revenue integration to the House by Hon. Ahmed Mohammed Malami member representing Sokoto South II constituency.

Section 2 (vii) of the preliminary provisions of FRAC stipulates that when the agency comes on stream it will “provide full, accurate and timely disclosure of financial information relating to the activities of the Government and it’s agencies that is ensuring transparency and accountability.”

Equally, sub-section (viii) of the preliminary provision stated that FRAC shall “manage risk faced by the State prudently, having regard to economic circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the revenue integration law, according to its ‘explanatory memorandum’ is to “codify and consolidate various laws relating to the taxes, levies and revenues in the state and establish the Sokoto State Internal Revenue Service.”