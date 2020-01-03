Popular Disc Jockey and singer Sodamola Desmond, better known as DJ Spinall, has taken a subtle jibe at Tekno over a video the latter shared.

Concise News reports that Tekno, in the video wishing his followers a happy new year, speaks in a foreign voice.

In the video, the “Skeletun” crooner reveals he would be releasing songs this year and will do whatever makes him happy.

But responding, DJ Spinall said he thought Tekno would have dropped the accent in the past year.

“I been think say this accent go don go for 2019 o,” he wrote.