Democrats React To US Killing Of Top Iranian General In Iraq

Former U.S. vice president Joe Biden has condemned the killing of Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

But Biden, who is running for the Democratic presidential ticket, said Thursday that President Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

He said it could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East.”

Also, another White House hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders released a statement saying, “Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars.”

According to US media reports, Gen Soleimani was in a car at Baghdad airport with local Iran-backed militias when a US air strike hit him.

Soleimani had reportedly flown in from Lebanon or Syria.