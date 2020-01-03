Davido’s First Baby Mama Counters Singer’s Claim On Ghana Trip

Sophia Momodu, first baby mama of afropop star Davido has rubbished his claims of him giving her a lift to Ghana.

Addressing the claims in a social media post, Davido said he only gave her a lift to Ghana for the sake of Imade.

“I just want to drop a quick comment on the silly blogs headlines I’ve been seeing circulate about me taking the mother of my first child on holiday to Ghana and really wish you all would quit with it,” he said.

“You all know very well I recently proposed to my girlfriend, chioma recently and it would make no sense whatsoever for me to be doing such.

“My daughter’s mom had business in Ghana with Afrochella selling Imade’s hair products at stalls and I obviously was booked to perform at Afronation.

“I simply gave her a lift to Ghana for the sake of Imade who I didn’t want left in Lagos without her mum. It was either that or she fly economy.”

But in a post where she tacitly tackled Davido, Sophia wrote that she flies first or business class, adding that she did not ask the singer for a lift.

Sohia said: “I’m about to burn this whole shit down cuz I didn’t beg for a lift.”