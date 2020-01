In what appears to be a joke, popular comedian, Bovi has blamed Titans who are fans of controversial BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide, as US embassy rejects his visa application.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, January 2, Bovi who didn’t state exact reason the visa application was rejected, claimed Titans were responsible.

He tweeted; “The US embassy rejected my visa application this morning. These Titans are everywhere.”

Recall that days ago, Bovi said if he gets the chance to be the president one day, that he would declare Titans and fans of controversial singer, Naira Marley as terrorists.