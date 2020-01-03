Arsenal Defender Chambers To Be Sidelined For Up To Nine Months

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers will be out for between six and nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee against Chelsea.

An Arsenal statement said: “Further to the injury sustained during the match against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

“Calum has had successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months.

“Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta described Chambers’ injury as “significant”, saying that he did not want to put a timescale on his recovery

He added that the club could be more active than expected in the January transfer window after Chambers had surgery.

It leaves new boss Arteta short of options in defence and he will meet with technical director Edu and head of football Raul Sanllehi this week to mull over plans for the month.

Asked what fans can expect from Arsenal in the winter window, the Spaniard said: “That we will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and our obligation and we will be working on that.

“My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve. Obviously we have a bad injury with Calum a few days ago that will change our plans at the back.

“The reality is we will not be able to do much. I’m more concerned about getting players back from injury and try to improve the players I have here, get everybody on board and understanding what we’re trying to do.

“And if something extra comes up and we think it is the right opportunity to improve what we have, then let’s do it.”