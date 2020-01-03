Actress Moyo Lawal Opens Up On Birthday Sex

Curvy Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has revealed that she has never had birthday sex in her entire life, Concise News reports.

She made the revelation in an Instagram post where she shared a raunchy photo in celebration of her birthday.

Lawal also stated that same has to be prevented from happening next year.

“In my entire life…. I have never had birthday xxx.”

“Uuuum see eeh, we have to prevent this from happening again next year, Yes oooh, *We* oooh …. Yes ooh, It is your business, Before …… P. S Goodnight, turning in early tonight haven’t slept more than 4 hours in 48 hours.”

In another post, the actress revealed that she is ready to raise her own kids.

“Ready for The One and maybe, I just might be ready for children of my own …….” Lawal wrote.