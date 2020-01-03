Actress Moyo Lawal Opens Up On Birthday Sex

Curvy Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has revealed that she has never had birthday sex in her entire life, Concise News reports.
She made the revelation in an Instagram post where she shared a raunchy photo in celebration of her birthday.
Lawal also stated that same has to be prevented from happening next year.
“In my entire life…. I have never had birthday xxx.”
“Uuuum see eeh, we have to prevent this from happening again next year, Yes oooh, *We* oooh …. Yes ooh, It is your business, Before …… P. S Goodnight, turning in early tonight haven’t slept more than 4 hours in 48 hours.”
View this post on Instagram
In my entire life…. I have never had birthday xxx…….. …….. ……… ……. ………… ……… ………. ……… Uuuum see eeh, we have to prevent this from happening again next year, Yes oooh, *We* oooh …. ……. …… …. …… Yes ooh, It is your business, 🙄… Before 🤐🤐… ….. …. …. …… P. S Goodnight, turning in early tonight haven't slept more than 4 hours in 48 hours 😭…. ❤ #MoyoBugatti skin #Fierceglow @moyolawalplus
In another post, the actress revealed that she is ready to raise her own kids.
“Ready for The One and maybe, I just might be ready for children of my own …….” Lawal wrote.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.