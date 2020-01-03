21-Year-Old Super Eagles Goalkeeper Uzoho Welcomes Baby (Photo)

The new year 2020 has started pretty well for Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, 21, who on Thursday, welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Concise News reports.

Uzoho who was injured in Nigeria’s friendly match with Brazil in October 2019, took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of his baby, wife Sommie and himself.

The goalkeeper who was Nigeria’s first choice at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, praised his wife for the delivery of the bouncing baby boy.

He wrote: “Welcome to the world son ❤️#first son# pinky na woman you be jare ❤️ @soomieuzoho IN CHRIST ALONE.”

On December 28th, 2018, Uzoho, held his traditional marriage in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Concise News learned that the U-17 World Cup winner’s traditional marriage was held at the Anglican Cathedral playground, Egbu in Owerri.

Some of the guests at the occasion included Eagles teammates Samuel Kalu and Henry Onyekuru.