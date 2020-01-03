2022 W/Cup: Why It Would Be Suicidal If Nigeria Does Not Qualify – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have said it would be suicidal for Nigeria not to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because the country is used to going to the football showpiece.

This news medium understands that the President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick said this on Friday where he noted that 2020 is a very sensitive year for Nigerian football.

He called on stakeholders and sports-loving Nigerians to help bring tranquillity to the federation and set aside distractions which overtook the NFF in 2019.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians because this year is a very critical year for Nigeria football,” Pinnick said in an interview on Channels TV,” he told Channels TV Sports

“Nigeria cannot afford not to go to the World Cup, it will be suicidal because we are used to going to the World Cup. It is going to be very bad.

“So, this constant distraction, petition, and the rest, I want to appeal to Nigerians because they know that these are politics and it’s not what they think.

“It is purely destructive and annihilating. The assumption is if we cannot have, then let us destroy it.”

Nigeria are in Pot 1 for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers ahead of the draws on January 21, 2020, in Cairo, Egypt. The country made its debut at the FIFA World Cup in 1994 and have qualified for six of the last seven editions of the competition, missing only the 2006 edition.