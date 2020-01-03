2020: What Civil Servants In Benue Asked Ortom’s Govt To Do

Civil servants in Benue have appealed to the state government to make their welfare topmost priority in 2020 to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency, Concise News reports.

They expressed their opinions in different interviews with NAN in Makurdi, after resuming from the Christmas and New Year break.

One of the civil servants, Vershima Nyitse, said that if their welfare were given topmost priority, it would spur them into discharging their duties creditably.

According to him, it is disheartening for any civil servant to work for 30 or 31 days in a month without salary or allowance.

“The above scenario usually dampens our morals. It makes us very reluctant to give our all,” he said.

Another civil servant, Wonyima Tyongi, urged the government to be paying salaries as and when due and intensify efforts to clear the backlog of salaries owed the workers.

He said that workers should be encouraged through regular payment of salaries and allowances.

Also speaking, Mrs Veronica Odeh, appealed to government to step up efforts to give workers incentives as a way encouraging them to put in their best for optimal productivity.

“Government should know that happy workers work happily while angry ones work angrily, resulting in poor performances,” she said.

Yuletide: Police arrest 26 suspects in Benue

In related news, the Police Command in Benue says it has arrested 26 criminal suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, theft among others, during the Christmas and new year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mukaddas Garba, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on Thursday in Makurdi on the security situation during the yuletide celebration.

Garba said the festive season was relatively hitch-free with pockets of incidents in parts of the state.

He identified lack of effective information flow as the major challenge faced by the command in 2019, adding that the situation,however, improved during the festive period.

He said that the collaboration with sister security agencies and Benue communities had improved so much that the people now had tremendous confidence in the force and, therefore, shared confidential information with it.

The commissioner said the partnership further resulted in the arrest of 26 suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery and theft among other crimes, as well as recovery of 205 live ammunition, one car and nine motorcycles during the yuletide season.

“Actually, the major challenge we had when we came on board was lack of information, but with the synergy we have with our sister agencies and communities the situation has changed.

“The information flow during the festive period was perfect and you are all living witnesses to the hitch-free celebration. We had no major incident that could have disrupted the activities of people who came home for the celebration.

“And I think there is significant improvement in the relationship we are having with members of the public. Information flow was our major problem but now there is no hitch. People are having confidence in us because we gave them assurance that their information would be treated in confidence,”he said

According to Garba, the command received a complaint that “an unknown person who introduced himself as Gana boy threatened to kidnap and kill the complainant if he doesn’t send money to him”.

He said that investigation led to the arrest of one Aondona Gbakaan, a politician and his boys; Sughen and Terkimbi Orjime who before their arrest had already collected N200,000 as ransom from the complainant.

He said the command also arrested Usman Saleh and Ibrahim Usman on December 27, 2019 with 200 rounds of live ammunitions during a Stop and Search operation at Tyomu, village, while they were on transit in a red Toyota Corolla car conveying other passengers.

The commissioner also said that the command had on December 30, 2019 arrested Yogbo Terhile, Samuel Iorbee and Tyoor Aondowase who were specialists in snatching motorcycles and robbing commuters in Gboko.

He said investigations further led to the arrest of Msughue Kpechir, Paul Ianna, Aondowase Avishi, Terkimbi Bai and Terfa for receiving stolen property and Doosuur Uba, a lady, for being in possession of a motorcycle master key for the gang.

He further said that the command had on December 24, 2019 arrested one Matthew Aondongu with a stolen Hyundai Elantra car with registration number: NC LSR 922 DR.

According to the commissioner, the car was allegedly stolen at Von Garden, Airport Road, Abuja, and was seen heading toward Benue, adding that the suspect was arrested at Jato by officers in Aliade, Gwer East Local Government Area.

He also said that the command had on December 31, 2019 arrested one Louis Tyovenda, who was caught vandalising street lights in Makurdi and was almost lynched by an angry mob.

He commended the Benue Government, traditional/religious leaders and the entire people of the state for their support toward making Benue safe for all.