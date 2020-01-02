Wizkid Would Have Been Selling Pure Water Under Bridge, Actor Reveals

Nollywood actor, uche Maduagwu, who is always in the news for controversial reasons has revealed that starboy wizkid would not have made waves if not for Genevieve Nnaji.

The actor made the revelation in a post on his Instagram handle, shortly after a photo of Wizkid and Genevieve surfaced online.

According to Maduagwu, the “Joro” crooner and Genevieve are destined to be friends and Wizkid would have been selling sachet water if not for the actress’ prayers.

“@genevievennaji and Wizkid are destined to be good #friends, if not for her prayers, Wizkid would have been selling pure water under the bridge in Ojuelegba…Honestly, the envy and jealousy in the #music industry is too much, so many popular singers dislike @wizkidayo because he is more talented and successful than them,

Speaking further, Maduagwu revealed that Wizkid has so many enemies in the showbiz who’ll do anything to bring down the singer.

“If not for the prayers of my colleague, #GenevieveNnaji, do you think all these enemies who pretend to be #Wizkid friends only on social #media, will they not have used their spiritual fulani herdsmen powers to make sure Wizkid abandon music and start to sell pure water under #Ojuelegba bridge?”