Winners’ Chapel 2020 Breaking Limits Covenant Greeting

The Living Faith Church also called Winners’ Chapel has unveiled its 2020 covenant greeting as the Breaking Limits new year begins for the organization.
Concise News had reported that the Winners’ Chapel Shiloh 2019 had Breaking Limits as its theme with thousands of worshippers attending the event live in Canaanland, Ogun State.
Winners’ Chapel 2020 Covenant Greetings
According to Winners’ Chapel, the church’s new year 2020 covenant greeting is as follows:
Caller: It’s my year of Breaking Limits
Response: That’s also my portion in Christ Jesus!
Caller: What eyes have not seen nor ears heard shall be your experience all through the year 2020.
Response: The same shall be your portion this year.
Caller: Congratulations.
Response: Amen and Amen!
