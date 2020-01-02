What Saraki Said After Demolition Of Family House ‘Ile Arugbo’

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has thanked his supporters for their love and strong support during the demolition of his political home by the Kwara State Government.

Concise News reports that ‘Ile Arugbo’ was demolished early Thursday after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex.

It was learned that the state government had fixed midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in December 2019 announced his decision to revoke the late Olusola Saraki’s property owing to alleged illegality in its acquisition.

He said the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic, but that it was unlawfully allocated to a private firm — Asa Investments Limited — without any record of payment to the state government.

But former senate president countered this statement, saying his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

However, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, Saraki the actions of the protesters showed that they were not intimidated by the presence of security and government officials who perfected the orders of the state government.

“Following development this morning in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women, men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family.

“I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.”

The former senate president said that the actions by the protesters have shown a gesture of goodwill and passionate love, hoping that justice shall prevail soon.

“Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure. I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground.

“This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you. You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love. We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future. May God bless us all.”