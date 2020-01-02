Trump Warns Erdogan Against ‘Foreign Interference’ In Libya

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan against any “foreign interference” in Libya.
He gave the warning after Turkish lawmakers approved a military deployment to shore up the UN-backed government in Tripoli.
In a telephone call, Trump “pointed out that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
The government in Tripoli — backed by Turkey and Qatar — has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Ankara’s regional rivals: Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
Erdogan has repeatedly accused Russia of sending private mercenaries to support Haftar’s forces, though Moscow has denied this.
The Turkish leader’s office confirmed last Friday that a request for military support had been received from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.
Following the vote by lawmakers, it is now up to Erdogan whether to send troops or if military assistance will take another form.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.