Trump Warns Erdogan Against ‘Foreign Interference’ In Libya

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan against any “foreign interference” in Libya.

He gave the warning after Turkish lawmakers approved a military deployment to shore up the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

In a telephone call, Trump “pointed out that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

The government in Tripoli — backed by Turkey and Qatar — has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Ankara’s regional rivals: Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Erdogan has repeatedly accused Russia of sending private mercenaries to support Haftar’s forces, though Moscow has denied this.

The Turkish leader’s office confirmed last Friday that a request for military support had been received from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

Following the vote by lawmakers, it is now up to Erdogan whether to send troops or if military assistance will take another form.