Toyin Lawani Goes Extra Mile To Celebrate Son’s Birthday

Unlike the usual ways celebrities celebrate birthdays in flamboyant styles, Popular Nigerian entrepreneur Toyin Lawani alongside her son hawked fruits in traffic to mark his birthday.

In a post shared on her Instagram handle, Lawani said she made him sell fruits in traffic, even though many recognised them.

According to the fashionista, that was an attempt to make him realise that there is more to life than the rosy side.

Sharing photos of them hawking, she wrote “For my sons 6th Birthday shoot I made him walk in the shoes of the less for a day , we sold fruits to people and hawked in traffic , few people recognized us but didn’t care ,I even tried selling to them ,will post a video later and he learnt a lot from it, He didn’t stop asking me Questions when we got home ,anytime we drive past kids and I give them money ,he’s always saying why this, why that. Now he understands.

“Life isn’t rosy all the time ! For those of us with pot bellies Blessed with abundance of jellies Observing table is not our thing.

“There are others unlike us with flattened Tummies tossed to and fro hunger-driven Beaten by the reality of our lack.

“For those of us unlike them born With silver spoons shouldn’t forget That circumstances and predicaments are cousins, we must teach our kids never to look down on anyone because they are more privileged. As Parents , We should teach our kids how to accommodate others with love .”