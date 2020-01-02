Saraki: Why We Took Over Ex-Senate President’s Land – Kwara Govt

The Kwara State Government said it seized a piece of land belonging to Bukola Saraki as he did not acquire it legally, Concise News reports.

Concise News had reports that Saraki, a former Senate President, attacked Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak for taking over the piece of land allegedly belonging to his family.

A statement by the Director-General of the Bureau of Lands, Ibrahim Salman, however, said there was no evidence of payment for the land.

“The entire land was acquired in the 1970s for Overriding Public Interest and same was initially designed to host the phase II of the State Secretariat. The construction of the said State Secretariat Phase II was actually commenced and it was at superstructure level before same was abandoned,” Salman said.

“The entire land was later redesigned in the 1980s for the construction of a Civil Service Clinic, State Secretariat, and a parking lot for both the Clinic and the State Secretariat.

“The Clinic was subsequently constructed in 1982, while the remaining plots of land were conceived for the expansion of the Clinic into a full-fledged Hospital.

“The dream of the State Government was stalled when part of the land slated for the parking lot was spuriously allocated in principle to one Asa Investment for commercial purpose.

“From available records, the allocation was not based on a formal application, nor application forms filled; there was no evidence of payment for the said allocation as stipulated in the letter of allocation in principle and consequently, no right of occupancy was ever issued to the Company.

“Furthermore, in flagrant abuse of the allocation terms, the company took possession of the land and constructed what is today known as “Ile Arugbo” on part of the land that was designed as a parking lot and later conceived to host the expansion of the Civil Service Clinic into a full-fledged Hospital.”