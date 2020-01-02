It’s beginning of a new year when everyone highlights the goals they wish to achieve all through the year and for music producer, Samklef, he aims to breakthrough again in showbiz.

In a tweet on Wednesday, January 1, Samklef said it was a must for him to reblow this year.

The producer of some of Wizkid‘s hit singles tweeted “If I no reblow this 2020, I no be Samklef”

In another news, the ace producer recently justified the saying that everyone moves at their own pace, in a tweet where he said nobody knew controversial singer, Naira Marley will make waves in 2019.

Samklef, in a tweet said everyone has their own time of making progress, no matter what the society say or feel.

Citing an example with “Soapy” crooner as a case study, the producer said “2019 nobody saw Naira Marley coming. Your time Na your time no matter the negativity.”