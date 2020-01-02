Rivers: Why I Won Re-Election In 2019 – Wike Opens Up

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has admitted the people of the oil-rich State stood by him and gave him a second term as their leader, Concise News reports.

Wike said this at the 2020 Rivers State New Year Banquet at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday, and hailing the judiciary as well as the legislature for a successful year.

Also, he urged the people of Rivers State to continue to defend the unity of Nigeria, saying that darkness cannot overtake the light.

“Rivers State has been key to the unity of the country. We believe in the unity of Nigeria. In believing in the unity of the country, always give us our right,” Wike noted.

According to him, “Rivers people stood up and said they will not allow darkness to take over light. We couldn’t have succeeded without the support of the people, the legislature and the judiciary.”

He noted that “The executive must work harmoniously with the Legislature and Judiciary for the development of the country.”

Wike vowed to develop the State, saying he will be fair to every part of Rivers as their leader.

“When your conscience is clear and you are convinced you are doing the right thing, just go ahead,” he said. “I have no grudge against any local government area. Every Local Government Area gave me support. All those carrying Ethnic Wars cannot succeed. I was not elected on the strength of Ethnicity.

“You must be Governor of Rivers State. Show our people that you have the capacity and that you can work for Rivers people.”

Additionally, he said, “In 2020, we should work together as a people. Those who don’t believe in this state are the people who want to raise unnecessary sentiments.”