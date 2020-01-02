PSA World Rankings: Latest Nigerian Players Standings For January 2020

It is mixed fortune for Nigerian squash players according to the latest global rankings for January 2020 released on Wednesday by the world’s squash governing body, the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Concise News reports that although in 2019, US-based Babatunde Ajagbe finished the year at his best height in four years, he still dropped four places to World No. 171 for this month’s rating.

For top local player, Sodiq Taiwo, he rises to No. 324. Same for Abdulrahaman Yusuf who jumps to No. 380.

Adegoke Onaopemipo, Gabriel Olufunmilayo and Idowu Enimakure are placed No.245; No. 335; No.375 respectively.

In the women’s category, Nigeria squash empress, Yemisi Olatunji continues to ascend on the ladder, as she reaches a career-best, No. 104.

Her sister, Busayo, climbed up a bit too from No. 175 last month to No. 174 presently.

International players round-up

Peru’s Diego Elias will start 2020 at a career-high ranking of World No.6 after the PSA Men’s World Rankings for January were released yesterday.

The 23-year-old moves up a place and overtakes Simon Rösner after the German’s quarter-final points for the 2018 CIB Black Ball Squash Open expired at the end of December.

Meanwhile, World Champion Tarek Momen returns to the world’s top three, ousting Black Ball Open winner Gawad, who drops down a spot to No.4.

Ali Farag and Mohamed ElShorbagy complete an all-Egyptian top four, with the former beginning the New Year as the World No.1 for the first time in his career.

Elsewhere, the younger ElShorbagy brother, Marwan, rises a spot to No.8, switching places with compatriot Mohamed Abouelghar. Colombia’s Miguel Rodriguez completes the top 10.

Fares Dessouky (No.11) Joel Makin (No.12) and Saurav Ghosal (No.13) are unchanged, while Gregoire Marche leapfrogs Zahed Salem to move back up to a joint career-high ranking of No.14.

Omar Mosaad stays at No.16, while Mazen Hesham moves up a place to No.17. English trio James Willstrop, Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby round off the top 20, with Mostafa Asal dropping out.

The biggest movers on the men’s tour were Pakistani pair Noor Zaman and Faizan Khan, who rise 232 and 194 places, respectively. Zaman has reached a career-high ranking of No.300 after appearances at the Pakistan International and Rangers Championship, while Khan now sits at No.428 after he reached the last 16 of the Rangers Championship.

Furthermore, Egypt’s Raneem El Welily has retained the World No.1 spot in the PSA Women’s World Rankings.

El Welily, who celebrates her 31st birthday on Wednesday, has now held top spot for 14 consecutive months and won five PSA Tour titles during 2019.

The Alexandria-born shot-maker leads an all-Egyptian top four which features four-time World Champion Nour El Sherbini (No.2), British Open champion Nouran Gohar (No.3) and Nour El Tayeb (No.4). France’s Camille Serme stays at No.5.

There are no changes in the rest of the top 10 either, with New Zealand’s Joelle King (No.6), America’s Amanda Sobhy (No.7), England’s Sarah-Jane Perry (No.8), Wales’ Tesni Evans (No.9) and Egypt’s Hania El Hammamy all featuring.

Annie Au stays at No.11 ahead of Joshna Chinappa (No.12), Alison Waters (No.13), Salma Hany (No.14) and Victoria Lust (No.15).

Yathreb Adel (No.16), Olivia Blatchford Clyne (No.17) and Nele Gilis (No.18) also feature in the top 20, where the only change sees Joey Chan (No.19) and Nadine Shahin (No.20) swap places.

French player Elise Romba is the biggest riser on the women’s tour, moving up 103 places to reach No.176 courtesy of a last 16 finish at the Monte Carlo Classic.

In the meantime, 15-year-old Egyptian Menna Walid enjoys a rise of 96 places, and she now sits at a career-high No.187 ranking.