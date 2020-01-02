PDP Reacts As Kwara Govt Demolishes Saraki’s ‘Ile Arugbo’ In Ilorin

The demolition of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s political home better known as ‘Ile Arúgbó’ in Ilorin has been condemned by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News reports that the building was demolished early Thursday after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex.

It was learned that the state government had fixed midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in December 2019 announced his decision to revoke the late Olusola Saraki’s property owing to alleged illegality in its acquisition.

He said the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic, but that it was unlawfully allocated to a private firm — Asa Investments Limited — without any record of payment to the state government.

But former senate president countered this statement, saying his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

However, in a statement on Thursday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the demolition as baseless.

He said, “The PDP dismisses the reasons being spewed by the APC administration for this New Year’s dastard act as baseless, false and incongruous, as they fail to add up, to justify the ferocious invasion, harassment of citizens and demolition of the said property.

“The demolition is a complete subversion of rule of law as the matter is already in court. The APC-led Kwara State government could not wait for the outcome of the court process apparently because it knows that it is pursuing an illegal agenda.

“Nigerians know how the APC and its government have been hounding, harassing and dragging Senator Saraki around over trumped-up charges, for daring to be among compatriots at the forefront of the quest to rescue our nation from misrule and strangleholds of the APC and its cabal,” he stated.

He said the timing of the demolition, in the wee hours and under the cover of darkness, was a direct indication that the State government was allegedly carrying out an unwholesome act.

Ologbondiyan said, “Nigerians should note that the demolition of property, genuinely belonging to opposition leaders and other Nigerians perceived to be opposed to APC’s oppressive administration, has become a policy of the APC and its government in their bid to subjugate Nigerians and exclusively appropriate our common patrimony for their selfish purposes.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how APC leaders, including those at the Presidency, applauded whenever property belonging to perceived political opponents was unjustly and viciously pulled down in APC-controlled states and even in Abuja,” he stated.