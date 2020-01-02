Nigeria’s Oldest Surviving Soldier Dies At 101

The Nigerian Army has announced the death of the oldest surviving soldier in the country, Pa Adama Aduku is dead, Concise News reports.
The World War II veteran died on Tuesday at age 101, according to the Army on their official Twitter handle, @HQNigerianArmy
According to Army, his death was announced by one of his relations on the Whatsapp platform of the Director Defence Information Defence Headquarters news platform early this morning.
Born 1918, to a peasant farmer at Abejukolo-Ife, at Omaha Local Government Area of Kogi State, Aduku joined the army in 1945.
Aduku, on December 31, 2018, was presented with an award of excellence by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, given to him by the Nigerian army.
The oldest surviving Nigerian Army Soldier dies at 101https://t.co/hz8KGPBkVv pic.twitter.com/uH7AGRPmyX
— Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) January 1, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.