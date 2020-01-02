Nigerians React As Kwara Govt. Demolishes Saraki’s ‘Ile Arugbo’ House

Nigerians are divided over the demolition, by the Kwara State Government, of the “Ile Arugbo” house belonging to the family of a former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Concise News reports.

This news medium had reported that the building was demolished early Thursday after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex.

The Kwara State Government had fixed midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in December 2019, revoked the late Olusola Saraki’s property owing to alleged illegality in its acquisition.

He said the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic, but that it was unlawfully allocated to a private firm — Asa Investments Limited — without any record of payment to the state government.

But Saraki countered this statement, saying his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

“The property had been rightfully allocated to my late father under the name of one of his companies, Asa Investment Limited, since the 1980s and contrary to the claim of the Governor, the land was properly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it,” Saraki said.

Some Nigerians on Twitter, have, however, described the development as a political witchhunt, claiming that the Kwara State Government is more interested in destroying Saraki than making lives better for the masses.

Others claimed that the government was right as the land was acquired illegally by the family of the former governor of the North-Central State.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the demolition of the “Ile Arugbo” by the Kwara State Government:

Who will tell Gbemisola Saraki that her reputation is also tied to the name – Saraki? If it goes down, she goes down too. The governor didn't attack Bukola Saraki, he attacked her father, he attacked her. She's losing her relevance poco a poco. — Biya Tife 🌱 (@Biyatife) January 2, 2020

So what rightfully belongs to the @kwaragovt should be overlooked bcos some people preoccupied the property? Baba Saraki was smarter and saw this coming reason y he didn't build a gigantic mansion on the land. Ordinary fence & kitchen that was demolished u are all SAD. 😂😂 https://t.co/gkSYEButoE — Major General L A D E (Nupenchi) (@YAN_Lade) January 2, 2020

Gbemi saraki a minister & a bonafide daughter of saraki’s family shouldn’t watch abdul Raman ruin her father’s property & legacy in Ilorin. Raman is not only fighting Bukola saraki he is fighting the whole saraki’s family. Raman will use all his 4years tenure to fight saraki — QUDUS (@QdPaper) January 2, 2020

Buharists are happy because Kwara State Government started the new year with demolishing Saraki's father properties, which am sure they were obtained legally The Gov is quit to talk about:

Health,

Education

Empowerment or

Infrastructure but demolition of Saraki's properties — M Abba (@M_Abba_) January 2, 2020

Again, we have to revisit the Land Use Act. Apparently, Kwara Governor forcefully carried out the demolition on the ‘revoked’ Olusola Saraki land at midnight and some aged women were attacked in the process. Not good at all. Audible chants of “Ole” . Horrible. pic.twitter.com/ljNS1b84C3 — Ayobami (@dondekojo) January 2, 2020

Ile Arugbo : Saraki House of woe A place where we lost our brothers, sisters, aunties, uncles, mothers and fathers. A dungeon where souls were exterminated and perished in the name of helping our people. That place have swallowed many souls. pic.twitter.com/y6ngAirz66 — Mogalu of Kwara (@investor_peter) January 2, 2020

Ekaro ma,ekaro sir..Good morning sir,Good morning ma..Inakwa na sir..Antashi lafia..I wan bring unah tori..i get gist..Shey u know that ile Arugbo in Ilorin..that illegal land occupied by Saraki and his Misfits..We don demolish ham..Go call unah Police come..I dey dia nau..lols pic.twitter.com/IVaeaklDYD — Mohammed Kamaldeen.O (@Camardean) January 2, 2020

It is possible that there are people who think what is going on in Kwara State,(KWSG and the Saraki family) is not their business.They are wrong.Its all our business.Power must never be used in a manner that suggests personal vandetta. It is Kwara/Saraki today.Who will it be next — Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed,OON (@baba_hakeem) January 2, 2020

Tyranny is enough to go round.

Tryant knows no bound. I hope the case of Saraki will awaken the consciousness of those selling their souls and their future for porridge like Esau, that tyrants never miss their chances to strike. Tyrant never forgive.pic.twitter.com/Y8FKzb98J6 — Ayemojubar ☣️ (@ayemojubar) January 2, 2020

Gbemi Saraki must be Happy as the Kwara State Governor is destroying her Father’s Property in the name of Political Vendetta How does she manage to cope with the Evil Machinations of these APC guys against her Family? — Revolutionary Effa🏐 (@DrEffaB) January 2, 2020

Ilorin people are darn comedic; they're as funny as, damn! What would be the faith of the olds sheltered in the Ile Arugbo? Now that boy and girl struggling to meet ends in Lagos will have to double his hustle. Should we blame Saraki. Don't mix politics with feeling, it beclouds. — Ladman Chass (@LadmanChass) January 2, 2020

If you have ever prayed to grow old to retire as a member of the "Ile Arugbo" troupe then you won't oppose the revocation and demolition of the blood sapping shrine initiated by Saraki all in the name of Social Welfare. Anyways, the land belongs to Kwara NOT Saraki. It is TAKEN pic.twitter.com/nHX39v8h2t — MAJOR GENERAL Madam Ó TÓ GÉ (@MissOzil10) January 2, 2020

Even Saraki can not sleep in that house , the place is like a slave shrine where same set of people have been collecting #200 and Eba every month for the past 30 years. Is that one empowerment or modern slavery??? — Biliaminu Abdul Mujeeb Olaniyi (@BiliaminuMujeeb) January 2, 2020

Kwara state govt just destroyed the home of former Governor Bokola Saraki. Is this business or is it personal? — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) January 2, 2020