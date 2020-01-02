Home » Nigerians React As Kwara Govt. Demolishes Saraki’s ‘Ile Arugbo’ House

Nigerians React As Kwara Govt. Demolishes Saraki’s ‘Ile Arugbo’ House

Kwara Govt Demolishes Saraki's 'Ile Arugbo' In Ilorin

The demolished Ile Arugbo/Twitter

Nigerians are divided over the demolition, by the Kwara State Government, of the “Ile Arugbo” house belonging to the family of a former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Concise News reports.

This news medium had reported that the building was demolished early Thursday after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex.

The Kwara State Government had fixed midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in December 2019, revoked the late Olusola Saraki’s property owing to alleged illegality in its acquisition.

He said the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic, but that it was unlawfully allocated to a private firm — Asa Investments Limited — without any record of payment to the state government.

But Saraki countered this statement, saying his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

“The property had been rightfully allocated to my late father under the name of one of his companies, Asa Investment Limited, since the 1980s and contrary to the claim of the Governor, the land was properly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it,” Saraki said.

Some Nigerians on Twitter, have, however, described the development as a political witchhunt, claiming that the Kwara State Government is more interested in destroying Saraki than making lives better for the masses.

Others claimed that the government was right as the land was acquired illegally by the family of the former governor of the North-Central State.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the demolition of the “Ile Arugbo” by the Kwara State Government:

