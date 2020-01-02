Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Jan. 2nd, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has prophesied that 2020 shall be a year of greater glory and greater works. This news medium understands that Apostle Suleman released the prophetic words on New Year’s Day for 2020. In a tweet on his handle, the tough-talking clergyman also predicted that helpers will come to people from every part of the World.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will not contest further elections in the country after completing his second term in 2023. The President added that he was determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region before leaving office. He stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked state councils to await directive to engage state governors who fails to meet the Dec. 31 deadline implementation of the minimum wage. The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said this in a New Year message on Tuesday in Abuja. “We use this medium to implore states that are yet to implement the new national minimum wage including the states that are yet to begin negotiation with labour on the consequential wage adjustment to speedily do the needful.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has thanked God for keeping Nigeria one as a nation despite challenges in 2019. Jonathan made this known on Wednesday in a New Year message to Nigerians on his official Facebook page. He urged Nigerians to celebrate this New Year by showing gratitude to the gallant officers who have remained committed to maintaining peace and defending the land.

Amaka Ekwo, Press Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has pinpointed a statement credited to her principal disagreeing with those questioning the group’s modus operandi for agitation as ‘a strong poser’. Kanu held a live broadcast on Tuesday where he had promised to ‘reveal the complicity of the Muhammadu Buhari administration; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and the presidency cabal’ in the beheading of 11 persons by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter of Boko Haram in a video released last Thursday.

Former BBNaija housemate, Alexandra Amuche better known as Alex unusual has recounted how she got suicidal in 2019, without informing anyone of her actions. Alex, while recounting her experiences in 2019, said she battled depression and had no one to run to, but at the end she realised that suicide was not an option. In the post which she tagged “My confession for 2019”, the reality star said she found love three times and lost it, after which she “locked up and threw the key away”.

Super Eagles and Everton star Alex Iwobi has shared a stunning photo with his family to mark the 2020 New Year. The former Arsenal star took Instagram to share a photo of his father, mother, sister and himself on Wednesday to mark the day. He wrote, alongside the photo, “Happy New Year” with accolades pouring in from his followers on the social media platform.

The Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA) has declared its readiness to back a candidate from the south-south zone of Nigeria for the country’s 2023 presidential election. The leader of the coalition, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, said at a press conference on Tuesday that it was grossly unfair and malicious for north to retain power beyond 2023.

As the New Year begins, the General Overseer of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin has advised Nigerians to stop blaming their leaders for the challenges facing the country. The convener of The Experience gave the advice during a live broadcast at the New Year church service at the House on the Rock Citadel and Towers in Abuja.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Wednesday said the joint security outfit, “Amotekun, ” initiated by the six governors in the zone would commence work on January 9. Fayemi, who disclosed this in his New Year message to the people of the state, said the outfit would complement the efforts of the regular security agencies.

