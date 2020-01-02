New Minimum Wage: Another Nigerian State Takes Action On Implementation

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state has inaugurated a committee to work out the modalities for the implementation of the minimum wage for all workers in the state.

Concise News reports that the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo said Oyetola inaugurated the committee in his office on Tuesday.

The governor urged members of the committee to ensure they arrived at a reasonable amount of increment that would ensure government continued to pay salaries as and when due.

Oyetola, who said his administration would work through the committee to arrive at a soft landing that would be pleasing to both workers and government, commended the labour leaders and the entire workforce for their cooperation and sense of understanding in the last one year.

“I thank the leadership of labour for their level of cooperation in the last one year. You made my transition from Chief of Staff to governor very simple.

“The welfare of workers is very important to me. That’s why we pay their salaries promptly and in full.

“We’re committed to paying the new minimum wage. But we need to now double up our IGR. It is very important to collectively drive the IGR because it is the only source for payment of the minimum wage.

“Thank God we’ve spent one year without rancour, no strike. We’ll work together to have a safe landing that will be acceptable to the two parties.

“I’m delighted to see this committee being inaugurated,” the governor stated.

Oyetola also gave an assurance that nothing would stop him from payment of full salaries as and when due.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade, had commended the governor for putting an end to the suffering of civil servants in the state.

The Chairman, Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Bayo Adejumo, gave an assurance that labour leaders would cooperate with the government in the negotiation.