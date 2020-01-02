NBA Recalls How Buhari Govt ‘Persistently Assaulted Rule Of Law’

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said for Nigeria to achieve peace and justice, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and other leaders must operate in line with the rule of law.

In the body’s New Year day message, NBA President Paul Usoro (SAN) recalled that 2019 was a year the rule of law was “persistently assaulted in the country.”

“The year 2019 marked the year that removal of public officers through nebulous and reprehensible ex-parte orders of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) gradually became the norm in our national life,” he said.

“It started with the removal of erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, through a purported CCT ex-parte order in the first quarter of 2019 and towards the end of the year, this abnormality was repeated with the removal from office of the Acting Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Lady Azuka Azinge, through a questionable ex-parte order.”

According to him, the process leading to the removal of affected public officers did not go well for the security of tenure of public officers.

“Economic growth can only be attained in an atmosphere of predictability and certainty,” he added.

“This new practice of tripping and removing our public officers through contrived CCT ex-parte orders corrodes confidence in the system.

“It not only assaults our collective sensibilities when CCT ex-parte orders are used to ease out public officers but erodes due process, a fundamental plank of the rule of law.

“This is as disingenuous as the other unacceptable practice of tarring public officers to provide purported justification for their removal.

“That practice has been extended to private sector professionals including legal practitioners with potentially deleterious impact on wealth creation capabilities.”

Also, the NBA President bemoaned the “invasion of courtroom by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in an attempt to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, who had been granted bail by the court and was released by the same DSS only the previous day.”

“This was a horrifying assault on the rule of law and the sacred sanctum of our courts and judicial processes.

“It is somewhat reassuring that in the dying days of 2019 and at the instance of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), both Omoyele Sowore and Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) were finally released from confinement by the DSS after being detained for prolonged periods against the orders of courts,” he added.