Rave of the moment Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, on January 1 signed four up-and-coming artistes to his record label, Marlian Music Imprint.

Concise News understands that the artistes identified as Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack and Fabian have been with Naira Marley before the official signing and have already recorded songs with the label.

Recall that the president of the ‘Marlian nation’ had brought them on stage during Marlians Fest on 30th December 2019 held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Marley wrote: “Marlians can u welcome my talented brothers to MarlianMusic. 2 thousand and plenty.”