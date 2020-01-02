Home » Naira Marley Signs Artistes To Record Label

Naira Marley Signs Artistes To Record Label

By - 50 minutes ago on January 02, 2020
Naira Marley (source: Instagram)

Naira Marley (source: Instagram)

Rave of the moment Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, on January 1 signed four up-and-coming artistes to his record label, Marlian Music Imprint.

Concise News understands that the artistes identified as Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack and Fabian have been with Naira Marley before the official signing and have already recorded songs with the label.

Recall that the president of the ‘Marlian nation’ had brought them on stage during Marlians Fest on 30th December 2019 held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Marley wrote: “Marlians can u welcome my talented brothers to MarlianMusic. 2 thousand and plenty.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.